Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez have officially wrapped their remake of the 1987 rom-com Overboard. The original starred Goldie Hawn as the spoiled rich woman who gets flung from her boat, while Kurt Russell played the middle-class man who falls for her. For the remake, the roles are reversed.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Faris, 41, revealed that before production started, she actually met up with Hawn and Russell.

“I had dinner with Kurt and Goldie before our production began and I was terrified,” the Mom star told Us on Tuesday, January 16. “They were like, ‘So we hear that you’re going to be doing the remake of our movie’ and I was like, ‘Yes …’”

“I like to think that by the end of the dinner they completely gave their blessing,” Faris said, adding that Overboard is one of her all-time favorite movies, so the pressure was on. “I just adore them and I worship her. She was my favorite actress growing up, so yeah, it does feel like there’s big shoes to fill. I’m excited. I hope that people really enjoy the movie.”

Hawn and Russell met on set of the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band and became involved in 1983 on the set of Swing Shift. They’ve never married, but have been together ever since.

Faris, who just announced her partnership with KIND protein bars, admitted there was one scene that was pretty crazy to shoot.

“I think physically jumping into the North Pacific was jarring. I did have to go overboard,” she said, pointing out that the entire film “was truly a joy” but “the water part” was harder than she expected. “It’s cold out there and I’m not as strong,” she laughed.

The Overboard remake hits theaters April 20.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!