When one door closes, another one opens! Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are speculating about Kris Jenner’s next career move after Kim Kardashian announced on Tuesday, September 8, that the longtime E! series is ending.

The momager, 64, trended on Twitter on Tuesday as fans shared their theories about what she has on her radar post-Kardashians. “Now that kuwtk is ending, kris jenner will finally have the time to create the vaccine for corona,” one fan suggested, while another shared a meme of Jenner in a car and wrote, “Kris Jenner on her way to find some new kids to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians [with] her.”

A third Twitter user reminded fans that “the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder” before theorizing that “canceling #KUWTK is prob part of a larger business scheme.” Meanwhile, a fourth person said they’re “terrified to even imagine what Kris Jenner has in store now that Keeping up with the Kardashians is getting canceled,” but they believe she’s “definitely planning something.”

Many more fans, however, speculated whether Jenner’s heading over to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Comedian Rae Sanni said that she didn’t support Jenner joining RHOBH because she doesn’t “want Kyle Richards to have a really smart ally on that show ever again,” noting that Jenner “is even more formidable” than Lisa Vanderpump.

Another fan suggested that Jenner “should do THE PEOPLE a favor and sign up for #RHOBH,” while a third person shared a meme of a crew member and joked about “Bravo removing everyone from the cast of RHOBH so they can afford Kris Jenner.”

Jenner isn’t a stranger to the Bravo franchise. Back in July, the matriarch made a brief appearance on RHOBH to attend a benefit for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles that was held at Richards’ home.

The Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author’s cameo sparked excitement among viewers. One fan said they had “chills” upon seeing Jenner on the series, while another person wrote that they would “love” to see her join the cast.

Jenner’s second eldest daughter, Kim, announced the end to the long-running KUWTK franchise via Instagram on Tuesday. The E! staple, which debuted in 2007, will conclude its run in 2021 after 20 seasons.

“To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the 39-year-old wrote alongside an old promotional poster for the series. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kardashian continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

The Skims founder noted she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the series and is “so incredibly grateful” to everyone who has supported the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.

Jenner shared the same statement to her Instagram and Twitter pages.