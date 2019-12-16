‘Tis the season to have boundaries! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian joined their mom, Kris Jenner, and half-sister Kendall Jenner on a family vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on the Sunday, December 15 season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The getaway included a series of team-building activities, orchestrated by Kris, with the intention of easing some of the friction between Kim, Khloé and Kourtney. The first roadblock of the trip, however, involved a frustration between Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who pulled out of the trip at the last minute.

Kendall, who flew in from Europe, vented about Kylie’s absence saying, “I mean, I came all the way from London. She had to fly two hours.” The supermodel added, “Kylie not coming on this trip is a bit annoying because it took a lot out of my time and she just decides not to come.”

She later added, “She, like, doesn’t really leave L.A. much. … She wanted to hang out with Travis [Scott] and Stormi. … We all have things to do and we all made it a point to be here.”

Kylie later chatted with Kendall via Facetime from her Hidden Hills, California, compound. Kylie, who split with Scott in October 2019, appeared to still be together with the father of her child at the time of filming, but the rapper was not featured in the episode. Kylie explained to Kendall that she wasn’t able to join her siblings because of logistics involving her daughter, Stormi. Kylie apologized and added, “We’ll do something when you get back.”

The episode also largely revolved around Kourtney’s continued frustration with filming the show. After bickering with Khloé during a ropes course activity, Kourtney nearly packed up and left the trip early. After deciding to stay, Kim confronted Kourtney about her recent behavior saying, “If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show.” Kourtney responded, saying flatly, “I have three kids that are my priority, more than the show.” Kourtney then added that when it comes to filming the E! show, she’s “getting to the point where I’m not happy.”

During a testimonial interview, Kourtney spoke candidly about her lack of interest in filming, saying, “I need a break and I don’t wanna film anymore.” In Kim’s testimonial interview, she explained, “I obviously want her to be really happy. … I think that she’s really torn on what should she do, does she stay on the show or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long?”

The episode concluded on a lighter note, with all family members dressing up as each other and engaging in a light roast-style dinner as they did impressions of each other. One highlight of these antics had to be when Kendall did an impression of Kylie by putting lipstick all over her teeth.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.