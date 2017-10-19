What do you and your sisters do on vacation? For the Kardashians, when one falls asleep, the others plot pranks. In this exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, October 22, episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is the first to fall asleep in Santa Barbara.

“Is there anything we could do to Kendall?” Kourtney Kardashian asks sister Khloe, who is filming her. “Should we cover her with baby powder?” Khloe responds.

While they struggled to think of good ideas, the mom of three decided to ask her 23.1 million Twitter followers for advice. “Does anyone have any good prank ideas to do to a sleeping person? Me and @khloekardashian need help,” she tweeted. She was immediately happy with the responses — especially one in particular.

“Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves,” Twitter user @sarahlouiseeee wrote. Kourtney actually loved it so much, she barely could read it aloud she was laughing so hard. So, why not run with it? Kourtney gathered a plate of chocolate from their candy supply jars and went right in and jumped on Kendall’s bed.

At this point, she had rolled over on her back, so it wasn’t an easy task — and Kendall woke up midway through their prank. How did she react? Watch the video above to find out.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

