Baby blues! A pregnant Khloe Kardashian struggled with her decision to choose a godparent for her unborn daughter, True Thompson, on the Sunday, September 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I always thought Kourtney [Kardashian] would be the godparent of my child,” Khloe mused in a testimonial. The soon-to-be mother explained that while pregnant, her relationship with sister Kim Kardashian had been closer than ever, causing Khloe to be torn when choosing a godmother. The decision to pick either Kim or Kourtney weighed on Khloe throughout the episode. Kourtney, possibly campaigning for the role, even lightly dissed Kim’s parenting style by telling Khloe, “You know who’s always sick? North and Saint.”

Khloe, still undecided, turned to mom Kris Jenner for advice. Kris shared the positive aspects of each sister’s parenting saying that in the event of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s demise, Kourtney would raise their child to be religious. “Kourtney has a certain set of values and she goes to church,” she said. Kris then said of Kim’s parenting style, “She’s very hands on with the home work … the grooming’s impeccable.”

In the end, after Kim had gifted Khloe a baby-sized Givenchy leather skirt, Khloe asked Kim to be her daughter’s legal guardian.

“From what I envision my parenting style to be, I envision it more like Kim, a little bit stricter,” Khloe explained. Kourtney, slightly hurt by not being chosen, said in a testimonial shot, “Once Khloe has her own daughter and she is really a mom she will realize we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles.”

While Khloe was busy toiling over who her daughter’s godmother would be, the cast of Keeping Up got a little bit bigger as Chicago West made her television debut. Shortly before her birth, we caught a glimpse into Kim’s baby naming process. While at lunch with Kourtney, Kim mused that she might want to look at “zodiac signs” as inspirations for baby names. Kourtney shut down the idea, bizarrely commenting, “No, that’s like, the devil.”

After Chicago was born, Kim commented on the possible reactions to the name ‘Chicago,’ saying, “They’re gonna go crazy and then they’ll get used to it, and then they’ll go, ‘oh that’s normal.’”

She then explained that Kanye West is originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his later mother. As Chicago made her television debut, tiny and wrapped in a blanket, Kim commented that surrogacy was “the best decision I ever made.”

“I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone,” she said, adding that she was afraid of not connecting with her daughter but they all went “out the door” after Chicago was born.

As the episode ended, we also got a rare peek into Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy as the family discovered she was going into labor. In a testimonial shot, the makeup mogul explained of her pregnancy. “I’m not trying to keep a secret. I’m really doing this for myself,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!