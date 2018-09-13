She made up her mind. Khloé Kardashian revealed whether she would choose Kim Kardashian or Kourtney Kardashian to be her daughter True Thompson’s legal guardian.

“So I can’t make anything official until the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens,” Khloé, 34, said during a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it’ll be more like Kim. A little more stricter.”

The Revenge Body host added: “Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s. I relate to how Kim parents more. But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much, and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter’s in the best of hands, no matter who her legal guardian is.”

Kourtney, 39, seemed to take the news well. “Guess what? You don’t have to give me an explanation,” she told Khloé. “I got three kids, and I’m busy on my own.” She shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“It is my honor, and I would take such good care of your kids,” Kim, 37, said of Khloé’s decision.

Kourtney, who claimed she wants “one plus” more children of her own, admitted she was “a little bit disappointed” to not be True’s guardian but noted that Khloé could change her mind.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author welcomed True, 5 months, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April. Meanwhile, Kim has three children with husband Kanye West: North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

