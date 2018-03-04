The end of an era! The most baby-centric season ever of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with a bang when Kylie Jenner’s baby bump made its television debut during the Sunday, March 4, season finale.

Aside from Jenner’s bump reveal, we also got a fascinating sneak peek into Khloé Kardashian‘s initial reaction to finding out the sex of her unborn baby. Khloé, excited for the surprise reveal, had arranged for Kylie to reveal the news to her via a phone call. Hoping for a boy, Khloé was shocked when her younger sister said, “You’re having a girl!” Her face immediately soured and, after accusing Kylie of lying, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m having a girl. … I’m in a state of shock.”

Khloe Jokes That She Doesn’t Like Her Unborn Daughter

Khloé added, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and that I’m really having a boy.” Moments later, when Khloé revealed the news to mom Kris Jenner over the phone, Kris revealed, “The only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times. Then there was the three of you.” When Kris assured Khloé that her beau, Tristan Thompson, would find his daughter to be the “love of his life,” Khloé soured again saying, “I’m gonna get jealous. … I don’t like that. I don’t like her.”

After having some time to process the sex of her baby, Khloé appeared to have warmed up to the idea of having a mini-me. She admitted, “I feel so bad how I felt. But it’s just how I felt.” She then added, “Honestly, girls stuff is so much cuter anyway.”

Kylie Reveals Baby Bump on TV

We also got a chance to meet Kim Kardashian’s surrogate, La’Reina, when the KKW beauty mogul brought her to meet the rest of her family one afternoon. Amid an exciting cameo from a pregnant Kylie, Khloé asked Kylie and La’Reina if they were a month apart. We then saw an adorable moment with Kylie and Khloé hugging as Kylie sported a comfortable tracksuit while flaunting her baby bump. Kylie then asked if the group could sit on the couch because her “legs get sore.”

