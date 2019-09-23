The kids are alright! The Sunday, September 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians highlighted Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s tumultuous struggle to discipline their children in a way that felt right to them. The trouble began after Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, threatened to start a physical “fight” with another student at his school. In a seeming disagreement, Kourtney referred to the incident as “normal kid stuff,” while Scott later called the incident “very serious,” adding, “It’s like, pretty bad at 9 years old.”

Scott shaded Kourtney’s parenting choices saying in a confessional shot, “Kourtney likes to talk this huge game about being a disciplinarian, but if your kid’s getting in trouble at school, they have to be disciplined at home.”

The situation escalated when the family attended a dinner at Nobu, where Kourtney revealed that her daughter, Penelope, had scratched their nanny’s face, causing the childcare worker to quit. Everyone at the table appeared shocked at the news and Kim Kardashian urged Kourtney, “You need to reach out to her and you need to say, ‘I am so sorry.’”

An equally appalled Kris Jenner said, “I had six kids. Not once in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this.” In a bizarre exchange, Kourtney then casually revealed that she used to assault her nannies when she was a child, saying, “I used to f–king slap my nannies.” Kourtney then made a slapping gesture adding, “Like, BAM.”

The conversation took a dark turn when Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, added, “I’m sorry but if P scratched me for no reason, I would have whooped her ass. … I would have given her a spanking for sure.”

Scott was not having this and criticized Corey for his remarks about hypothetically abusing his child saying, “You would whoop my daughter’s ass? … A 6-year-old girl? … You are not going to beat my little daughter.”

After a heated back and forth, Kourtney and Scott abruptly left the dinner after Kourtney stated, “He will never be with any of my kids alone.” Kris shed several tears as the dinner ended dramatically, asking her boyfriend of five years, “Why did you say anything at all?”

Corey and Kourtney later attempted to squash their beef and Corey assured the Poosh founder, “I don’t wanna discipline your kids.” He clarified in a testimonial, “In my culture, ‘whipping ass’ that’s just normal.”

The episode also followed Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as they finally confronted the dissolution of Kylie’s friendship with Jordyn Woods following her cheating scandal with Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While buzzed from a wine-tasting trip in Napa California, Khloé told her youngest sister, “You lost a lifelong friend. I feel really bad about that.” A serene Kylie responded about the controversy, “I feel like the whole situation needed to happen … for me, for her, for you, for everybody. … [Jordyn] was my security blanket.”

The billionaire beauty mogul added, “There’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. … She’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing. I’m just going with the flow. I’m happy for some weird reason.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of Keeping Up without a classic Kris Jenner prank. The Kardashian matriarch, fed up with Kim’s increasingly militaristic home security methods, hired a stunt double to pull off what might be one of the most twisted Kardashian pranks of all time. Kim came home to discover her mom on a stretcher along with video footage of the 63-year-old getting tackled by Kim’s security team. When Kris eventually relented and said, “Got you,” Kim was not pleased.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!