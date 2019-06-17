Bombshell after bombshell! Seeing as the Sunday, June 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicked off with a pleasant FaceTime cameo from Tristan Thompson, it’s jaw-dropping that the episode ended with an earth-shattering teaser for next week’s finale that included a clip of Kylie Jenner finally speaking out about Tristan’s hookup with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“I’m just like, what were you thinking?” Kylie admitted in a sneak preview of the two-part finale airing Sunday, June 23. She later added, “You can do whatever, but when it affects my family? Then it’s a problem.”

Needless to say, the billionaire beauty mogul appeared upset about her former best friend’s extremely public cheating scandal with sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend.

Aside from the explosive teaser, the episode revolved mainly around Kylie and her new headquarters for Kylie Cosmetics. Almost like an episode of a workplace comedy sitcom, we got a chance to see Kylie in her element as she butted heads with mom Kris Jenner while they attempted to share an office. Kris revealed she’d been putting the office space together for the past year and gave Kylie — who had never been there — a tour.

After a few comic beats of Kris stealing Kylie’s parking spot, making loud phone calls and placing a massage chair right behind Kylie’s desk, it was clear Kylie was fed up with the working arrangement. Kylie vented about the situation, saying she pays “way too much a month” for her mom to bombard her “perfect” workspace. Conversely, Kris vented to Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney then slammed Kylie, saying, “She has this, like, entitlement. Nobody says anything because she’s Kylie ‘billionaire’ Jenner.” Kris appeared hurt that Kylie was pushing her out of the office space, saying, “I’ve helped build this business with Kylie, and … I deserve a little bit of respect.”

After Kylie moved all of Kris’ belongings to the communal workspace in order to make room for her dogs, Kris appeared beyond hurt, saying, “You just chose your dogs over me.” When Kylie was out of earshot, the momager even mumbled, “Motherf–ker piece of s–t.” The story line ended as any sitcom would, with the two compromising and apologizing over doughnuts.

The episode also followed Kendall Jenner as she feuded with sister Kourtney. The heated conflict stemmed from the sisters’ tense trip to Mammoth mountain the previous weekend where Kendall claimed to be “bullied” by Kourtney. “She was trying to be cool in front of my friends,” Kendall vented to Khloé. She added, “My friends, all of them, laugh with her. None of them took my side. … She was like putting me down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

Kourtney denied bullying Kendall when confronted by Khloé, saying, “I’m kind of making fun of her. It’s funny. … It’s unfair for Kendall to say I was bullying her.” Kourtney added, “She’s just way more uptight than I thought.” After hearing both sisters out, Khloé functioned as a mediator as the three sisters sat down to hash things out. Later, after Kourtney and Kendall engaged in a fake physical altercation, staged to punish Khloé for her meddling, the formerly feuding sisters admitted to making up off camera.

The episode also featured Kim Kardashian as she revealed her psoriasis has been spreading, for the first time in eight years, to her face and arms. Kim appeared vexed by her medical conundrum, venting that her face “feels like it’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.” Kim even sought the advice of a “medical medium,” who contacts spirits in order to ask them questions about medical treatments. The medium, who also treated Kim’s husband, Kanye West, revealed that spirits claimed the rapper may have “heart problems” down the road. The spirits, according to the medium, told Kim to drink celery juice.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!