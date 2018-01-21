Drama all around! The Sunday, January 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw more friction between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and it also featured a brief but chilling moment as Kris Jenner sat down with old friend Faye Resnick to discuss O.J. Simpson‘s upcoming parole.

The author of the controversial book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted, said that the Juice’s upcoming parole, “Scares the death out of me.” Kris’ longtime pal, who wrote the book in 1994 after Simpson’s ex-wife and Ron Goldman were murdered, added, “I’ve been having nightmares about that.”

Kris — whose late husband, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of Simpson’s and served as his defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial — admitted to being “in denial” about what was, at the time, his upcoming parole hearing.

Kourtney Tells Scott About Her New Boyfriend

Later, Kourtney vented to sister Khloé Kardashian about a recent phone call she’d had with Scott. After he called her at 2 a.m., Kourtney revealed she told Scott, “I have a boyfriend. He’s 24 years old.” Kourtney, who met beau Younes Bendjima in late 2016, said that Scott immediately hung up on her. Kourtney shrugged, “I just thought he knew.”

Kourtney Says Scott Is ‘On’ Something

Scott seemed to fly off the handle a bit after Kourtney’s relationship status update. After recapping a heated interaction with Scott, Kourtney told Khloé that she asked him what he was “on” and told her sister that he said “f–king everything.” She then said he behaved aggressively toward her after she visited his house to see if he was all right.

The duo clearly patched things up by the end of the episode as Scott arrived at Kourtney’s to pick up son Mason, 8, for a sleepover. After putting an entire carton of milk in his backpack, the father of three left, saying, “Love you, partner” to Kourtney on his way out.

Kris Says She’s ‘Definitely Getting Into Heaven’

The episode also followed Kris exploring the option of having your cremated ashes pressed into a memorial diamond. After debating the idea with several of her children, she decided against the complicated and morbid jewelry plan. While contemplating the choice she revealed to the camera, “I believe that I’m definitely getting into heaven.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. E.T.

