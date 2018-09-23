Babies having babies! We got an exciting look into the top-secret world of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy and delivery as she went into labor on the Sunday, September 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The historically public Kardashian clan were clearly thrown for a loop when Kylie decided to keep the news of her pregnancy under lock and key while pregnant at the age of 20. Kim Kardashian joked to sister Khloé Kardashian about stalking the web for photos of Kylie saying, “There were pictures of her on TMZ and she looked so skinny.” Khloé added, “If they got a side shot it would have been over for her.” In a testimonial shot with Kylie, Kim stated, “Your pregnancy has been the best-kept secret of our generation. … Your friends deserve awards. Seriously, because now you know you have some real ones.” Kim then implied that her friends would leak the news if she’d been in a similar situation.

Later, while working out with her trainer, Kim was shocked when Kourtney Kardashian walked in and delivered the news that Kylie was in labor. Kim then revealed that Kylie had initially asked her to be in the delivery room, but that Kim urged her to have Khloé there instead, saying, “She wanted me there and I said Khloé is the one, so she must have picked Khloé over me.”

A few days later the family gathered, sans Kylie, to dish about the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kim savagely commented, “Can you believe Kylie got out of the hospital with not one report? And now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and we leak everything.” Kris Jenner then opened up about Kylie’s serene birth. “It was such a positive experience. … She would go, ‘I’m not feeling any pain,'” she said, adding, “She was so calm.” Kris even revealed that it wasn’t a doctor who delivered Stormi — it was the momager herself! Kris boasted, “I delivered the baby. I pulled her out.” Kim naturally responded, “Ew.”

Later, Kylie showed up to dinner, giving Stormi her official television debut. Considering it was her first scene as a reality star, the infant didn’t disappoint! Kim commented that Stormi gave her “the craziest side eye.” Drama! When asked about her experience being pregnant, Kylie opened up to her family saying, “I like it. I miss it. … I had, like, the easiest pregnancy ever. You never feel alone. I was, like, really sad to not be pregnant anymore.”

While the rest of the family was prepping for Stormi’s birth, Kourtney dealt with issues surrounding her resentment over Kris’ affair with Todd Waterman — the man she cheated on her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., with. “[My therapist] says because Mom cheated on Dad I have an issue with betrayal,” she told Khloé during a photo shoot. “Mom f–ked me in so many ways.”

Later, when Kourtney sat down with Kris and Khloé, Kris accused Kourtney of having a “Todd” of her own in dating the much younger Younes Bendjima. Kourtney bristled at this and clapped back, “I actually don’t. I’m actually not married. I’m not having an affair.” Eventually Kourtney and Kris sat down and cried it out, resolving their issues with the past.

The episode also included a touching memorial to the late family dog Gabbana. Khloé, who had taken Gabbana into her home after Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce, mourned the loss of her pooch, who passed from an aggressive cancer. Khloé eulogized Gabbana in a testimonial shot saying, “It’s so crazy to me that a dog can touch your life the way Gabbana’s touched my life. … I could always hear her in my home and now I hear silence.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

