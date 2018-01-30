Gone but not forgotten. A heartbroken Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday, January 30, to mourn the passing of her dog Gabbana.

The pregnant Strong Looks Better Naked author posted a series of photos of herself with the beloved black Labrador to Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away 💔😩 She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend,” the expectant mom wrote.

She continued: “She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always! 🐾”

Later that same day, Khloe tweeted thanks to her fans for their outpour of support: “Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana! It’s been such a sad night and an even sadder day. Thank you for the love 🐾💜💋”

The Good American founder, who is about seven months pregnant with her first child, wasn’t the only family member to share her sadness. Her half-sister Kendall Jenner also added photos of the pooch to her Instagram. “I’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby 💔 I know you’re up there swimming, little fishy,” she wrote.

As previously reported, the Revenge Body star took custody of the 14-year-old family pet after Kris and Caitlyn Jenner divorced in 2015. Since then, Khloe has been keen to show off her canine sidekick in pictures on videos on her social media accounts — and the pup even appeared from time to time on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Over the holiday season, Gabbana was even featured on an extravagant gingerbread house Kris gifted her. “Let me tell you how cute my mom is. Look at this gingerbread house. She added Gabbana!” Khloe said in a video posted to her SnapChat in December.

Though she’ll be missing her furry friend, the KUWTK star’s home won’t be empty for long. She and beau Tristan Thompson will soon be welcoming their first child together, a baby boy, Us Weekly confirmed in October.

