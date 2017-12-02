Pregnant Khloé Kardashian showed off some puppy love as she doted on her pooch Gabbana in a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, December 1.

“What are you doing?” the reality star laughs as the Labrador lays at her feet, curled up in an adorable position. “Hm? What are you doing?” she asks again, before making kissing noises while petting Gabbana’s belly.

The famous animal lover, 33, kept the 11-year-old family pet after Kris and Caitlyn Jenner split in 2015, and has been a big part of her life ever since — so much so that Gabbana makes regular appearances on her social media accounts.

Gabbana was even featured on a lavish gingerbread house that her mother sent her. “Let me tell you how cute my mom is. Look at this gingerbread house. She added Gabbana!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author gushed, as she showed off the exquisite sweet on Friday. “And look, they put a little dog!”

“I mean, how cute is my mom and the bakery? Oh my goodness, there’s people inside!” she exclaimed. “It smells so good. Can we see in there? Mom, you are the cutest!”

The gingerbread house must look great amongst Kardashian’s decorations in the Cleveland, Ohio, home she recently decorated with Tristan Thompson. As previously reported, the glowing mama-to-be shared several pics of her array of festive decorations on Sunday, November 26, including two different Christmas trees.

Kardashian and Thompson have a lot to celebrate this holiday season. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the lovebirds are expecting a baby boy in early 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!