Pregnant Khloé Kardashian showed she’s in the holiday spirit as she began to decorate the home she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, 33, shared several pics on Snapchat on Sunday, November 26, that gave fans a sneak peek into her vision for the holidays — and not one but two of the couple’s Christmas trees!

Kardashian and Thompson will have one more thing to celebrate this holiday season — as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the couple are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due early next year.

The Kar-Jenner family take the holidays very seriously: Kris Jenner throws an annual Christmas Eve party that is known around Calabasas as THE party to attend. The famous klan also take pride in decorating their homes and sharing the stunning results on their social media accounts.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans may be getting their own holiday gift: Radar Online reported earlier this month that Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner — who is also expecting her first child with Travis Scott — will debut their baby bumps on the famous family’s annual Christmas card.