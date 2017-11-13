Keeping up with the controversy! Kim Kardashian opened up about her heavily criticized KKW Beauty photo shoot that had many critics saying the reality star utilized blackface by artificially darkening her skin tone to promote her cosmetics line. The Sunday, November 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians also brought us a closer look at Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s never-ending drama as they adjust to their life apart.

Kim Says Kylie Is ‘Supportive’ of Her Competing Makeup Line

Kim, who referred to her new cosmetics line as “authentically me,” appeared excited leading up to the product launch. When asked by friend Jonathan Cheban how half-sister Kylie Jenner felt about Kim encroaching on her turf, Kim responded, “She’s really so supportive of it.” Considering Kylie Cosmetics has a two-year head start, hopefully older sister Kim can keep up!

Kim Talks About Those Blackface Accusations

Kim then opened up about the controversy surrounding a promotional photo shoot where her skin appeared darker than normal. “We wanted them really moody; it was really tan. I wanted to show the contour. The photos ended up being a little darker than I was,” she explained, adding, “There were people online saying I was doing blackface.”

Her immediate response to the outcry over what appeared to be similar to a historically racist practice was, “People are just waiting for you to make a mistake. Just to point out.”

Later, when sitting with assistant and friend Stephanie Shepherd, Kim admitted, “I have to address it because if I don’t … people will think I’m trying to ignore something serious.” She then took responsibility for the darker skin tone in the photos saying, “I can get why people would say that.”

Showing it’s not her first time doing damage control, Kim concluded, “You have to own up to it and change it and fix it. I would never ever do a photo shoot like that and I would never disrespect anyone.” (She has since replaced the photos with ones with more accurate coloring.)

Scott Tells Kourtney the Real Reason for His Bad Behavior

The episode also featured a heated confrontation between Kourtney and Scott after he wasn’t invited to Khloé Kardashian‘s surprise birthday party. The only child with two deceased parents sarcastically joked about his pain following the snub saying, “It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister and then I hung out with her the whole night. And then I called my mom.” Yikes.

Later in a testimonial, Kourtney admitted the real reason she didn’t invite her ex to the family gathering: “I just didn’t want [Scott] there.” Savage.

Scott later accused his ex of using her family as a manipulation tactic saying, “You love that you’re able to hold this over me and that’s your control factor.” Kourtney clapped back, saying it stemmed from Scott’s recent behavior — presumably the string of young women he was photographed with while the both of them were in Cannes. Scott even admitted his actions had a deeper motive saying, “I actually love you and do things out of spite.”

