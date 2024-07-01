Kyle MacLachlan is looking back at his time on Sex and the City with a fondness — even some of the scenes that haunt him.

“There are a few, a handful [of scenes] where I think back and I go, I mean, you just have to close your eyes and jump in and you’re just like, ‘OK, here we go and trust that everything is going to be OK,’ which it was,” MacLachlan, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly late last month while promoting his partnership with Arby’s and the return of their Potato Cakes. “They were a lot of fun.”

MacLachlan had a recurring role on the comedy-drama series from 2000 to 2002 as Trey MacDougal, the first husband of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis.) Looking back on the role, MacLachlan noticed there were similarities between Sex and the City and his new campaign with Arby’s.

“It’s fun, it’s silly, it’s goofy. It is going to make a lot of people happy because they’re so excited about the idea of the Potato Cake coming back because they love them and they are fantastic,” he said. “We don’t know how long they’re going to be back. That’s the whole thing, but the whole idea of this is that let’s have some fun and enjoy this journey together.”

While Trey and Charlotte’s love story wasn’t endgame in SATC, MacLachlan wouldn’t be opposed to reprising the character on the Max revival series, And Just Like That.

“Let me get my contract out here. Anything is possible,” he teased. “Anything is possible. Who knows?”

If MacLachlan was to return for And Just Like That, he could see Trey being an owner of an Arby’s franchise.

“I would be open to a cameo,” he told Us. “I think that could be a very interesting direction, a new direction for Trey. He owns an Arby’s and he’s enjoying his potato cake. That would be fun.”

He could also see a scene where he and Trey’s mother Bunny, who was played by the late Frances Sternhagen, feeding him in the bathtub, which would pay homage to the iconic scene from the original series.

“Sadly, Francis is no longer with us,” he said of Sternhagen, who died in November 2023. “But I’m sure we could figure out [how] to make that work.”

MacLachlan has been in several other projects since SATC, including Pixar’s Inside Out 2, in which he voices Riley’s father. It’s a role he takes as seriously as Arby’s Leader of the Order of Potato Cakes, which returns to restaurants on Monday, July 1.

“I’m a hash brown enthusiast, I will say,” MacLachlan explained. “And I often at home, if we’ve had some kind of a potato the night before, I will then the next morning chop them up and do a whole little thing with a little bit of onion and some bell pepper occasionally, and I’ll go back and revisit these potatoes so I am no stranger to the potato and making something out of it.”

