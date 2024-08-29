Kylie Kelce divulged a few hilarious stories about her husband, Jason Kelce, and brother-in-law Travis Kelce — including why they were both kicked out of preschool and which brother spent his first NFL paycheck on a pair of shoes.

Kylie, 32, offered up that and more on Thursday, August 29, during a radio appearance on Philadelphia sports talk station 94WIP. She was there to discuss her work with the Eagles Radiothon and Eagles Autism Foundation, but she stuck around for some Kelce family trivia.

The hosts fired seven questions at her, with each answer being either Travis, 34, or Jason, 36.

She answered six out of seven questions correctly, only missing which Kelce brother ran a 4.89 40 at the NFL combine (Jason).

The game was more than football trivia, however. Yes, Kylie knows her husband wore No. 48 in high school and that a teammate once compared Jason to a hedgehog. She also knew enough to divulge some funny Kelce family secrets.

None was particularly embarrassing, but Kylie knew both brothers were kicked out of preschool as children (“Jason two. Two different preschools,” Kylie noted). While Travis’ refusal to share sounds typical for a child, Kylie said Jason was kicked out of one of his preschools for something related to a spork. She did not elaborate.

She also knew her husband had an appendectomy “just after the combine.” Jason was a rookie in 2011, years before he ever met Kylie.

The Kelce family has become known for trolling each other, and Kylie used the trivia game to light-heartedly drag Travis after she correctly answered that he was the brother who blew his first NFL paycheck on self-lacing Marty McFly shoes inspired by the movie Back to the Future.

“Early on when we were dating, Travis came into town, I think with the Marty McFly shoes,” Kylie recalled. “I didn’t have a chance to meet Travis that time but Jason told me after the fact how much of a hard time he gave Travis after Travis divulged how much he had spent on the shoes.”

Kylie didn’t reveal how much the shoes cost Travis, but Nike made only 1,500 pairs in 2011. The company auctioned them off on eBay with the proceeds going directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Nike raised approximately $5.7 million from the auctions, meaning they went for an average of around $3,800 each.

“They are so cool but he deserved a little flack for that one,” Kylie added.