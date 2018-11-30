Pregnancies always raise the stakes in a drama, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper never considered bringing a baby into the relationship between their characters in the film A Star is Born.

“We never talked about it!” Gaga, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters as Cooper, 43, received the American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 29. “It just wasn’t part of the story.”

Had Gaga broached the idea, however, Cooper probably would have been receptive: The pop star said her costar, who also co-wrote and directed the film, is the consummate collaborator.

“[Cooper is] an extremely kind and loving person, and that is very rare in this industry,” she explained. “That, combined with brilliance, you have magic … I learned from him so much every day. People will watch this film and see how incredible he is as a director, but there is a part of me that wishes they could have witnessed what I got to witness, which was watching him direct. I mean, he’s just amazing. The way that he was so fluid between [acting and directing], it was so special.”

Gaga also appreciated how Cooper guided her through complicated emotions. “We had some very hard scenes together,” she reflected. “I would be very afraid or angry with him, and yet I also trusted and loved him at the same time. He taught me that you can be afraid and unafraid and fearless at the same time. It’s something I’ll never forget. I truly adore him.”

Meanwhile, Cooper told reporters he’ll continue to make bold moves in front of and behind the camera. “It comes down to what one wants, right?” the Alias alum said. “I want to grow as an artist. It never felt like I was taking chances. It felt like these were the only things I wanted to do. This profession in and of itself, I think, demands that it’s all about taking chances … I love acting, but I would love to keep doing what I just did.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!