LANY band member Paul Klein is on the mend after being hit by a car.

“Hey everyone – on thursday night of last week, I got hit by a car while I was on my vespa heading home from the gym,” Klein, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 11. “I don’t really remember anything after the collision. I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.”

The singer shared several photos of his injuries and images lying in hospital.

“I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here,” he continued. “All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100 percent really soon.”

Due to Klein’s injuries, LANY confirmed in the joint social media post that the band would be postponing upcoming shows for their A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour. The band noted that dates in Australia and New Zealand would be rescheduled as Klein remains focused on his recovery.

“The doctors have advised we reschedule our upcoming shows in australia and new zealand to fast track my recovery,” the post read. “For those of you that have purchased a ticket for aus/nz, hold onto them and the new dates will be released shortly. Thank you for understanding.”

LANY were scheduled to perform five nights in Australia later this month before heading to New Zealand. Klein concluded his caption by reflecting on his mental health in the aftermath of the accident.

“This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose i have, so I can’t wait to heal up and get back to it,” he wrote. “All other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply! see u soon ❤️.”

In addition to Klein, LANY includes guitarist Jake Clifford Goss. Keyboardist Les Priest exited the group in 2022.

“To be super honest, it hasn’t changed at all,” Klein told HYPEBEAST in 2023 about how the band adapted to Priest’s departure. “We support Les and everything that he does, and obviously, he has given us his blessing to continue on in this band.”

Klein noted that bringing the band’s albums to life was a collaborative effort, adding, “The first album, we made it just the three of us in a kitchen on a Dell computer. Les was kind of our engineer, less of a traditional keyboardist. Over the next few albums, we began working with people who were older and wiser, and we learned from them. Really, the only thing that has changed was who was behind the computer.”

LANY released their debut studio album in 2017 before following that up with Malibu Nights, Mama’s Boy and gg bb xx. Their newest release, Beautiful Blur, was released in September 2023. According to their band website, LANY is expected to return to the stage in China before traveling to Hungary, Switzerland, Austria, England, Tokyo, Hong Kong and more performances until October.