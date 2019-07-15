History in the making! Lashana Lynch is rumored to take over the 007 role from Daniel Craig in the upcoming, as-yet-untitled 25th film in the James Bond franchise.

While Craig, 51, is set to reprise his role as Bond in the movie, The Mail on Sunday reported that Lynch, 31, will play a new secret agent character named Nomi who inherits Bond’s iconic code number after he leaves MI6. According to the U.K. newspaper, the film begins with a “popcorn-dropping moment” in which M (Ralph Fiennes) says, “Come in 007,” but Nomi enters the room instead of Bond.

If the report is accurate, Lynch would be the first black and first female star to portray 007. Since 1962, six actors have assumed the role of Bond: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. The latter, who joined the franchise in 2006 for Casino Royale, has long stated that Bond 25 will likely be his last go-around.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who worked on the script for the forthcoming Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed movie, told Deadline in May that she still believes the character of Bond is “absolutely relevant.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women. I think that’s bollocks,” she told the website. “It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Before Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020, here are five things to know about Lynch.

1. This Is Her Fifth Movie Role

Prior to being cast in Bond 25, Lynch appeared in Fast Girls (2012), Powder Room (2013), Brotherhood (2016) and Captain Marvel (2019), in which she played Maria Rambeau.

2. She Has Also Been on TV

The actress had small cameos in British shows including The Bill, Silent Witness, Atlantis, Doctors and Still Star-Crossed. She also stars in the crime drama Bulletproof, which originally aired on Sky One and is scheduled to premiere in the U.S. this summer on The CW.

3. She Grew Up in London

Lynch was born in the Hammersmith district of London. She studied acting at the Arts Educational Schools before making her feature film debut in Fast Girls.

4. She Auditioned for Two Big Superhero Movies

Lynch tried out for roles in Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but neither panned out, according to BET.

5. She Is of Jamaican Descent

Lynch often travels to the Caribbean island nation and documents her visits on Instagram, where she has the Jamaican flag in her bio. Part of Bond 25 was filmed in the country.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!