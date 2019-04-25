The secret’s out! After much speculation, Rami Malek officially joined the cast of the 25th movie in the iconic James Bond franchise.

Daniel Craig, who has starred as 007 since 2006, director Cary Fukunaga and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson banded together on Thursday, April 25, to announce the details for the still-untitled film, which fans have dubbed Bond 25 for the time being.

The group spoke via livestream from late Bond author Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica. Part of the movie will be filmed in the Caribbean island nation, with the other locations being Norway, London and Italy.

Malek, 37, prerecorded a video message to share his excitement about his role as a villain. “I am not jealous, not one bit, that you’re all in the absolutely stunning setting of Ian Fleming’s iconic Caribbean home GoldenEye on the island of Jamaica, and I’m stuck here in New York, in production,” he quipped.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star continued, “I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew very soon, and I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride in all of this.”

The other newcomers announced on Thursday include Nox’s Dali Benssalah, Game Night’s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049’s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch and Quicksand’s David Dencik. The cast members set to reprise their previous roles include Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

The film is expected to be Craig’s last as James Bond, following Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020.

