Last Man Standing’s getting the last laugh. In a new trailer for the revived sitcom that will now air on Fox, the two main characters hint at the switch from ABC and make sure viewers are aware of the show’s new network.

In the 16-second clip that was released on Tuesday, July 17, Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) and his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), are sitting around a campfire as the banter begins. “Look at that, look, it’s a fox!” Vanessa exclaims before erupting into laughter.

After she points out the animal again, Mike prompts her to say it for a third time. “I’m sorry,” he responds, “I didn’t hear you. What is that?” After Vanessa says “fox” yet again, Mike adds, “I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times.”

Before the promo ends, a voiceover announces the tune in for the revival, and Allen can be heard again saying “Fox”as the clip concludes.

Last Man Standing originally aired for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 on ABC, but was not picked up for a seventh season. Speculation that the sitcom was nixed due to Allen’s real-life Republican political beliefs has since been denied by ABC.

Fox announced in May that it would be the new home for the revival, which will continue to air on Friday nights through 2019.

In the sitcom, Allen plays a conservative father of three girls who owns a sporting-goods store called Outdoor Man. Vanessa, meanwhile, is dipping her feet back into the working world after being a stay-at-home mom for years.

Last Man Standing premieres on Fox on Friday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

