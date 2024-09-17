Author Laura Dave’s new book, The Night We Lost Him, just hit bookshelves — and there’s already a Netflix adaptation in the works.

“When I get home from supporting the book and getting it into the world, we’re gonna be digging into that,” Dave told Us Weekly while promoting the novel, released on Tuesday, September 17, noting that “some updates” are coming soon.

The Night We Lost Him follows the story of Nora Noone and her estranged brother, Sam, as they uncover the truth about what happened to their father, Liam Noone, after he was “pushed to [his] death” at their cliffside home.

The siblings “join forces to try to figure out what happened to him and uncover a 50-year-old secret that could have been fatal,” Dave teased. “It has all to do with Liam’s long-term love, who goes by Cory.”

Readers will uncover the novel’s big reveal — Cory’s actual identity — similar to how Dave wrote it.

“I don’t outline, I don’t know what’s going to be happening when I just have that first scene in my mind. I roll with it,” she explained. “Once I realize what’s going on, I like to be surprised. Then, I feel like my readers are gonna be surprised too.”

The book uncovers what really went down between Liam Noone and his secret lover, but the question of who will bring the characters to life on screen is still unanswered. However, Us did fan cast the book with Dave — who hopes that some of these picks will come to life.

For Nora, Us immediately thought of Elizabeth Olsen. The name thrown into the ring for her brother was Hunger Games alum Alexander Ludwig.

Dave was fully on board when Meghann Fahy was suggested for Young Cory. “That’s really good casting. That’s so interesting,” Dave gushed.

Lastly, Us said that Charlie Hunnam would make the perfect Young Liam.

The Night We Lost Him comes after Dave’s 2021 novel, The Last Thing He Told Me, which was adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Garner. Knowing that her books are getting the Hollywood treatment hasn’t changed the author’s writing process at all.

“I really think of the book as a separate thing,” she explained to Us. “I learned a while ago that you never know if and when something’s gonna get made. Watching The Last Thing He Told Me get made — and with such amazing people with Jennifer Garner leading that cast. The way that the whole team there just embraced that book and brought it to life has been such a joyful, joyful experience. They’re about to start a second season, which is so exciting. But I really think of it as two separate things.”

The Night We Lost Him is out now.