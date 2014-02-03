Looks like Alex Vause will be behind bars for a little while longer. Though previous reports claimed that Laura Prepon's Orange Is the New Black character would be in just four episodes of the Netflix series when the show returns later this year, creator Jenji Kohan hinted to Us Weekly that her presence would be felt for "most" of season two.

"Yes, yes, she is coming back," Kohan told Us of the former That '70 Show actress at the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 1. "Not the whole season, but…you'll see her for most of it."

Based on Piper Kerman's memoir and adapted by Weeds mastermind Kohan, OITNB stars Taylor Schilling as a young, bisexual woman who is sent to prison for carrying drug money for her ex-girlfriend, Alex (Prepon). The show was renewed for a second season last June, weeks before it even premiered via Netflix.

Speaking about the much-anticipated new episodes with TV Guide in October, Kohan said some of the focus would shift from leading lady Piper to other characters in the prison, including fan favorites Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) and Red (Kate Mulgrew).

"It's becoming much more of an ensemble," Kohan said. "As much as I love Piper and Taylor and her journey, I think people are interested in everybody's journey."

