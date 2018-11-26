Turning it up! Lauren Jauregui is sharing her fun and flirty taste in music exclusively with Us Weekly.

The “Fifth Harmony” alum, 22, caught up with Us Weekly at the Sony: Lost in Music Pop-Up in Nolita, New York, on Wednesday, November 21.

From her workout tunes to dinner party playlists, scroll down to find out what sweat beats the “Expectations” singer is all about these days!

“Tints” by Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar

“That song just gets me going, dancing. It just has a real groove to it and it makes me want to dance. I love sh—t that makes me want to dance in the morning.”

“Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj

“[My] go-to workout song is going to be anything trap related, so Migos or something hard. Something that makes me want to move weights and actually squat, makes me feel powerful. Nicki Minaj, also. The Queen album, the whole Queen album.”

“ZEZE” by Offset, Travis Scott and Kodak Black

“A turn up? I think that would also go into the trap world. I like turn ups, I think, for sure. I’ve been listening to that song so much. It coms on everywhere.”

“Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott

“I’ll be at my place, and my friends and I get ready together and that’s the song.”

“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

“I think for me, ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ just has a special kind of meaning to my life.”

“Best Part” by Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.

“It’s kind of old now, but it’s still so beautiful. I remember when the song came out, I was like, ‘You need to listen to it’ to everyone.”

“Sin Pijamas“ by Bad Bunny, Becky G, Natti Natasha

“Right now, I listen to a lot of Bad Bunny. I love Bad Bunny. I love [that] Becky G’s still in it too. Sin Pijama’s a great song.”

