Us Weekly is obsessed with Law & Order star Odelya Halevi using the franchise’s iconic “dun dun” sound during disagreements with fiancé Aaron Mazor.

“When I’m in an argument with my fiancé, Aaron, he always thinks he’s right about certain things,” Halevi, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Law & Order season 24. “When I win an argument, I just go, ‘Dun dun. I rest my case.’”

Other than that, the actress doesn’t find herself referencing the show’s opening in her daily life. That’s not the case, however, for the people around her.

“The workout class that I go to, the trainer is a huge fan of Law & Order,” she recalled. “He once surprised me and just went, ‘dun dun’ between — it’s a HIIT workout — between running and doing weights. He just went, ‘Dun dun.’ That was fun.”

The actress has played the role of ADA Samantha Maroun since Law & Order returned for its revival, starting with season 21 in 2022. The actress “took center stage” for the season 24 premiere, which aired on Thursday, October 3.

In the episode, a Brooklyn prosecutor was murdered and Maroun is “really affected by it.” The ADA took it upon herself to “investigate” what went down — mostly because the case reminds the attorney of the previously revealed murder of her sister.

“She really takes desperate measures to get an eyewitness to testify because this case really affects her personally,” Halevi explained to Us ahead of the episode. “It really reminds her of her sister’s death and the murder and rape of her sister, and fact that she wasn’t able to be there [to help].”

She teased that the first episode really lays the groundwork for where Maroun’s story line goes throughout season 24.

“We’re gonna learn more about Maroun’s strength and determination,” Halevi said. “We’re gonna learn more details about her past and struggles in life growing up with immigrant parents, being a minority, and her ability to win against all odds.”

It’s been two years since Halevi took on her role as a fictional lawyer, but the actress thinks that she can hold her own in a real court.

“I used to get a lot of traffic tickets, which I would have to fight in court. So, I was always really into the law,” she quipped. “Law & Order has been a gift to me because it’s something that’s been interesting to me for many, many, many years — since I was a kid. I feel like I’ve learned so, so much from the show. I mean, I don’t know that I would pass the bar.”

Law & Order season 24 airs on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.