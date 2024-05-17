Your account
Entertainment

Actors Who Played More Than 1 Role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ — And Some Who Became Main Cast Members

By
Actors Who Played More Than 1 Role on Law Order SVU And Some Became Main Cast Members
20
Kelli Giddish, Paul Wesley and Sarah HylandDimitrios Kambouris;Victoria Sirakova;Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center;Getty Images(3)

So many notable names have made guest appearances on Law & Order: SVU over the years — and some even played more than one character.

Peter Scanavino appeared as Johnny Dubcek for two episodes in season 14 in 2013 before nabbing a series regular role as Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. in season 16, which premiered the following year.

As SVU viewers watched Carisi rise in the ranks from detective to an assistant district attorney, he’s become a fan favorite among the cast.

“I’m so grateful and thankful because to me, I’m just me, and the fact that I would have support from people that don’t know me is just — I’m honored and I’m so thankful for them,” Scanavino told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2024 about his SVU supporters.

Keep scrolling to see which other stars played more than one role on SVU:

