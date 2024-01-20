Get ready Law & Order: SVU fans because there might just be a love interest in Detective Joe Velasco’s future — at least according to actor Octavio Pisano.

Pisano, 37, teased to Us Weekly exclusively that there’s “a lot more action” for his character as the show’s milestone season 25 continues. “There’s a lot more conflicts, some relationships,” he said at the SVU 25th anniversary celebration earlier this month.

When asked about a potential love interest, the NBC star played coy.

“I would say romantic. I would say platonic,” he teased. (Pisano has been playing the role of Detective Velasco since 2021.)

Throughout season 24, Velasco’s relationship with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had some ups and downs when he attempted to protect a childhood friend who had committed a murder in their youth.

“I think by the end of last season, Velasco committed fully to the squad and that solidified their relationship. It’s only growing,” he said of his character and Captain Benson. “Every episode I’ve done, the relationship, and the characters are growing. Her and I, as actors we’re growing as friends.”

Pisano said that, overall, fans can expect the 25th season to be “great.”

Detective Velasco isn’t the only SVU character with some major life changes this season. ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is gearing up for dad life with Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

“In the beginning, there’s not too much dad Carisi, but I think there’s definitely going to be some, as we hit the midpoint in the season,” Scanavino, 43, told Us. “I think that’s going to be the greatest thing ever. I think he always would’ve been a great dad. I’m so glad that now he gets to do that. It’s so heartwarming to me because you have such an affection for your character. I’m so glad this has happened to him.”

When Scanavino first appeared on the show, he was a guest star playing Johnny Dubcek for one episode in season 14. Two years later he nabbed the role of former detective and current ADA Carisi.

Looking back at his tenure on the show, Scanavino owes it all to the fans who have developed a major affinity for his character.

“I’m so grateful and thankful because to me, I’m just me, and the fact that I would have support from people that don’t know me is just — I’m honored and I’m so thankful for them,” he gushed to Us.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.