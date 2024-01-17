Mariska Hargitay is celebrating 25 seasons in style.

The 59-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, January 16, in a sparkly silver sequin dress to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Law & Order: SVU.

Hargitay accessorized the eye-catching number with silver bangles, a pair of black strappy heels and a long white coat draped over her shoulders to keep warm.

She coordinated her makeup with her dress and sported dark shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner and nude glossy lips. Hargitay wore her hair in loose waves, parted down the middle.

The star-studded event, which took place in Hudson Yards, was teeming with other Law & Order: SVU cast and crew members, including Ice-T, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano. Hargitay’s husband of nearly 20 years, Peter Hermann, was also in attendance. The couple first met in 2001 when Hermann, 56, guest-starred as Trevor Langan in the show.

Hargitay has played detective Olivia Benson since the show’s inception in 1999. At the event, she opened up to Us Weekly about her time working on the hit show. “One of the things that’s been so amazing about SVU and 25 years is the friendships that I’ve made.”

Hargitay also revealed some of her favorite guest stars over the years.

“There’s been people that have blown my mind,” Hargitay said. “There’s been Robin Williams, there was Jeremy Irons […] and then there were friends that I made that are friends for life who changed my life, like my husband.”

In addition to her co-stars, Hargitay is also famously friends with Taylor Swift. The Anti-Hero singer, 34, has been a longtime fan of Law & Order SVU, and even named one of her cats after Olivia Benson.

As for Hargitay’s favorite Swift song?

“I was listening to [Lover] last night as I was running on the treadmill,” Hargitay revealed. “I listened to also 1989 because that’s good to run to. ‘Paper Rings’ is my favorite. My favorite one is […] ‘Invisible String.’ That’s my song with my children. Really gorgeous. She’s amazing.”