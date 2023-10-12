Mariska Hargitay and daughter Amaya shared a sweet moment at the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie premiere.

On Wednesday, October 11, Hargitay, 59 — who shares Amaya, 12, as well as sons August, 16, and Andrew, 11, with husband Peter Hermann — hit the red carpet at The Grove in Los Angeles. The Law & Order: SVU star donned an orange coat finished with fringe details on the sleeves. Amaya, meanwhile, was ready to rock in a puffy tulle dress, a leather jacket and combat boots. The mother-daughter-duo, who held hands on the carpet, also wrapped their arms around each other while posing for the camera.

The concert film was originally set to premiere worldwide on Friday, October 13, but Taylor Swift surprised her top Spotify listeners with an early screening. Swift, for her part, was the star of the show while walking the carpet in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown and chopped locks.

Although Hargitay — whose SVU character, Detective Olivia Benson, was the inspiration behind Swift’s cat Olivia’s name — tends to keep her children’s lives private, the entire family stepped onto the red carpet in at a gala in May.

At the time, Hargitay stunned in a flowy mint green dress while Amaya rocked a floral ensemble. Hermann, meanwhile, opted for a classy suit. August kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and light blue layer while Andrew wore a dark sport jacket.

Back in 2018, Hargitay exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the struggles of being a working mom. “It’s hard. I’m not going to say it’s easy, it’s hard,” she said. “I’m learning to [balance]. I try to be super present with where I am. When I’m at work, I’m at work. When I’m with my kids, I’m with my kids.”

Hargitay further gushed about her husband, 56, and how supportive he’s been with the kids. “I have an incredible support system with my husband. He’s an actor so he also understands,” she said. “The kids come to set all the time. I’ve worked out my schedule a bit [so] that I have a little more flexibility. I have a great time behind me.”

Although she admitted that there are days “I go home and cry” after not being able to see her children, the Emmy winner still loves working. “This is a gift of doing something for 20 years. We’re such a well-oiled machine,” she said about her time on SVU, explaining that when she’s on set and needs to leave for “a kids thing” they let her go.

While Season 25 of SVU has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Hargitay is set to be back for her 25th year.