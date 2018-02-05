Leave it to Sam Waterston to pick someone up after the death of their father. Chicago Justice’s Philip Winchester appears for the first time as Peter Stone during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of Law & Order: SVU, coming to New York to settle his father’s affairs after his death.

Waterston, who appeared on the mothership Law & Order from 1994 to 2010, returns as Jack McCoy in this week’s episode. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek above, Jack calls Peter over to sit with him on the bench outside the courtroom. “My first wife made me promise to never eat at my desk. I thought it was good advice,” Jack says to Peter, eating his breakfast.

After forcing Peter to sit down and speak to him, they begin exchanging words about Peter’s father, Ben, who Jack had worked with for years.

“Must have been tough growing up with Saint Ben,” Jack says to Peter. He responded with: “A great man’s not necessarily a good one.” With that, Jack reveals that even though Ben may not have said it, his father really loved him.

“He had the Chicago Law Journal delivered to his desk every day,” Jack says. “He scoured it looking for your name.” A confused Peter admits, “I wish he would have said something.” The clip ends with Peter heading into the courtroom, alone, remembering his dad and getting choked up.

The episode also reunites Jack with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), but it may not be such a happy reunion after all. Here’s the full synopsis of “The Undiscovered Country”: “When an infant goes missing, the SVU finds themselves taking sides in a family’s right-to-die court case. Meanwhile, Barba’s interference in the case puts the entire DA’s office in jeopardy.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Wednesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

