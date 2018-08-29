The bad blood is spreading. Bachelor in Paradise contestant Leo Dottavio is on Bachelor Nation’s bad side after not only getting in a physical altercation with Joe Amabile on the reality show, but also attacking past contestants Amanda Stanton and Tanner Tolbert on Twitter.

Leo made waves during the Tuesday, August 28, episode of Bachelor in Paradise when he threw a drink on Joe after he confronted the former for insulting him and Kendall Long. Crew members dragged the 31-year-old away from the fight, and he departed immediately. He had previously been involved in screaming arguments with Kendall and Kevin Wendt during the Monday, August 27, episode.

Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a “piece of shit” & that my tweet about him last night is going to “come back to haunt me”…so i guess he can never blame “editing” #BachelorinParadise — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) August 29, 2018

Amanda tweeted on Monday about Leo getting fired from his job at Waterworld, a family-oriented water park. The 28-year-old reality star later filled her followers in on his response to the jab. “Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a ‘piece of s—t’ & that my tweet about him last night is going to ‘come back to haunt me’…so i guess he can never blame ‘editing’ #BachelorinParadise,” she tweeted Wednesday, August 29.

“Going after my livelihood cause of unsubstantiated claims from my college days isn’t too classy miss,” Leo quickly retorted. “I don’t even know who you are but it’s pathetic. Faux ass celeb. Find some other way to stay relevant.” The stuntman was accused of sexually harassing women during college in posts reshared by Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez earlier this month. However, he denied the allegations made against him at the time.

Tanner also made an apparent dig at Leo when he tweeted on Monday, “I like rats more than I like snakes… #BachelorInParadise.”

Hey buddy why don’t we settle this old school? Put some gloves on step in the ring? Next time you’re in LA maybe we can do that. Whoever loses donates 5k to charity. Heck I’ll let you wear head gear. When I knock you out can I stand over you and call you a beta? — Leandro Dottavio (@leodottavio) August 29, 2018

Leo responded by challenging the 31-year-old to a fight. “Hey buddy why don’t we settle this old school? Put some gloves on step in the ring?” he tweeted. “Next time you’re in LA maybe we can do that. Whoever loses donates 5k to charity. Heck I’ll let you wear head gear. When I knock you out can I stand over you and call you a beta?”

Leo later deemed the tweet “a clear joke” and denied threatening Amanda while also engaging in a war of words with Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey.

Bachelor Nation chimed in to demand that the network disassociate itself with Leo and do a better job of casting contestants. “ABC needs to seriously crack down on the screening process,” one tweeted. “This is disturbing.”

Another wrote: “Do something about him @Millsy11374 @chrisbharrison @fleissmeister. He also threatened Tanner and God only knows who else. This is who you want representing your franchise??”

“He is seriously scary…,” a fan noted. “I just can’t believe someone like this got on not one but two shows, he a danger to literally everyone he meets, and especially to women.”

Someone else tweeted: “@Millsy11374 @fleissmeister tell him to stop harassing our bachelor nation royalty!”

ABC had no comment on Leo’s tweets.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

