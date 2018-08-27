Leo went on a rampage after word of his kiss with Chelsea spread during the Monday, August 27, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

War Path

When Kevin accidentally informed Kendall that Leo kissed Chelsea after their date, she saw him hiding it as a red flag and broke things off. Then, Leo was determined to discover who snitched on him. Kevin came clean, and Leo accused him of sabotaging his romance with Kendall on purpose. Leo claimed he was going to tell Kendall about the kiss, and the two men got in a screaming argument over the ordeal.

Leo later spoke to Kendall to clear the air, but he ended up yelling at her too and alleging that she was fake with him. Joe could hear them fighting, so he stepped in to break up the heated discussion.

Flip Floppin’

Chris and Krystal were closer than ever when Connor blew into Paradise. He came hoping to meet Krystal, and she admitted that she had been waiting for him to arrive. Krystal immediately told Connor she was “smitten” with Chris, and he was thrilled that she encouraged Connor to talk to other women. However, Connor asked Krystal out anyway, and she agreed to go on the date so long as he understood her feelings for Chris.

Krystal felt incredibly close to Connor after their date, while Chris said he would leave Paradise if Krystal decided she would rather be with Connor. When she returned to the beach, she avoided talking to Chris.

Most Wanted

Jenna was still feeling out her connections with Benoit and Jordan. Jordan pulled Jenna aside to lay his heart bare and tell her he experienced “love at sight” with her. Jenna was ready to break up with Benoit after their conversation, but she quickly began making out with him again, though she wanted to decide which guy she was going to move forward with.

Jordan was frustrated once he realized Jenna was still with Benoit and confronted him about her actions not matching her words. Benoit grew angry and said of Jordan, “That guy is completely nuts.” Ultimately, Jenna admitted she was scared to fall for Jordan, but she followed her heart and ended things with Benoit.

Bump in the Road

Kevin told Astrid he wanted her to go on dates with other guys because he knew their boundaries would be pushed outside the show. This upset her because she didn’t want to see other men.

Kevin later revealed that he was worried about women wanting to hook up with him for Instagram purposes. He said he was the most heartbroken he’d ever been when he and Ashley Iaconetti broke up, and he feared that his relationship with Astrid was too good to be true. She reassured him that their connection was real, and he admitted he was falling in love with her.

Missed Connections

Kenny and Annaliese had been spending time together, but he left abruptly because he didn’t want to miss his daughter’s dance recital. Annaliese perked up again when Kamil took her on a date. She had “giddy feelings” for Kamil right away, partly because they both had traumatic experiences at carnivals and fairs.

Meanwhile, John friend-zoned Jubilee, so she decided to depart Paradise, and Chelsea was lonely and missing her son after rejections from multiple guys.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!