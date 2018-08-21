Kendall began doubting her relationship with Joe after Leo wooed her during the Tuesday, August 21, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Swept Away

Joe was head over heels for Kendall when Leo arrived and asked her on a date, to which she said yes. Kendall was immediately attracted to Leo, and things only got steamier during their one-on-one, where they posed for the cover of Jorge the former bartender’s romance novel. (Meanwhile, Arie Luyendyk Jr., fiancée Lauren Burnham, Ben Higgins and Amanda Stanton returned to stage a dramatic reenactment of the book’s events.)

Leo and Kendall’s date was mostly just one long make-out session, and it left her confused about her connection with Joe, who had hoped she had a terrible time with Leo because he was falling in love with her. Kendall thought Leo was a better match for her long-term and was more similar to her than Joe was.

When he returned back from the date, Leo hit on Chelsea, who had previously made her interest in him more than clear. He took her to the pool to lock lips after assuring her that Kendall knew they weren’t exclusive.

While Leo sweet-talked Kendall the next day, Joe was willing to put in the work to prove he and Kendall were meant to be.

Friends Know Best

Colton and Tia were together but not officially boyfriend and girlfriend. The two went on a date, where they were joined by her best friend Raven Gates and boyfriend Adam Gottschalk (a successful Paradise couple!). Raven warned Tia that Colton’s intentions might not be the best, given his track record of going after “it girls” and his actions being all over the place. Raven wanted Tia to find what she and Adam have, so she encouraged her to have a tough talk with Colton about her doubts.

Tia expressed her concerns to Colton and requested that he be honest with her. Colton reassured her and called her his girlfriend. Tia wanted Colton to officially ask her to be his girlfriend, so he complied and she said yes. Tia noted that she could see herself and Colton engaged by the end of the season.

America vs. Canada

Jenna was apprehensive about her romance with Jordan after his blow-up at the cocktail party. When Benoit showed up — ready to start dating again after his broken engagement with Clare Crawley — and asked her on a date, she happily accepted, though Jordan didn’t believe the Bachelor Winter Games alum was her type.

Jenna and Benoit had a great time, sharing a churro Lady and the Tramp style, carrying each other over puddles and kissing until her lipstick was all over his face. For his part, Jordan was prepared to fight for Jenna.

Jordan was waiting at the beach to apologize to Jenna, which complicated her feelings. She could see a future with both men, but she didn’t want love to get taken away from her if she found it.

