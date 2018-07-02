The drama has returned. “In Hollywood, you never know what’s real,” the voiceover in the new season 5 promo for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reads. This season will include a look at some of Hollywood’s biggest scandals, including Teairra Mari’s “revenge porn lawsuit,” and K. Michelle’s plastic surgery woes.

“The bigger the ass, the bigger the career,” K. Michelle, whose real name is Kimberly Michelle Pate, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look video. She later gets emotional admitting to her friends, “It’s been a constant thing of seeing doctors, in and out. I just want to be happy.”

However, one of the most intense story lines seems to be between Ray J and Princess Love, who was pregnant at the time of filming. During the trailer, multiple headlines are shown about each star. For the couple, who welcomed their daughter Melody on May 22, the headline reads, “Surrogate Saga: Princess and Ray J Face Baby Rumors.”

In the trailer, the rapper says to Princess, “Why would you tell the world that my sister was having our baby?” Later, the couple sit down with Ray J’s sister Brandy. “You guys can see the baby when she gets here, but me, I’m done,” Princess says. When Brandy asks, “Done with what?” she tearfully responds, “Everything.”

There is also footage of Ray J at a casino appearing to get pretty flirty with another woman. His mother later, tells him, “A person who is supposed to be a part of our family accused my son of cheating when he’s not. “

Lyrica Anderson, Fizz, Monience Slaughter, Bridget Kelly, Solo Lucci, Marcus Black, Brooke Valentine, Nikki Baby and A1 Bentley – who is spotted climbing over a table in anger – are all set to return this season. Masika Kalysha, the mother of Fetty Wap’s child, was noticeably absent from the trailer.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season 5 premieres on VH1 on Monday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

