Life After Lockup is back for another season as a crop of former inmates return to the outside world — with their significant others by their sides.

Viewers were first introduced to the reality TV stars on WE tv’s Love After Lockup, where former prisoners met up with their partners in person after being released from jail. On Life After Lockup, they will continue to navigate their relationship all while attempting to “avoid the risks of returning to lifestyles that would violate their parole,” per a press release.

Life After Lockup season 4 will follow nine new couples as they juggle “growing pains,” family changes, marriage and other “emotional challenges” of the real world.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Life After Lockup, from the cast members to the premiere date:

When Does ‘Life After Lockup’ Premiere?

Life After Lockup returns to WE tv on Friday, December 1, at 9 p.m. ET, debuting 10 new episodes weekly.

Which Couples Will Be Featured on ‘Life After Lockup’?

Nine pairs from Love After Lockup will return for season 4 of Life After Lockup: Britney and Kerok, Melissa and Louie, Joynomi and Redd, Shavel and Quaylon, Justine and Michael, Blaine and Lindsey, Aris and Cameron, Shawn and Sara and Tayler and Chance.

According to a season summary, Melissa and Louie have recently rekindled their relationship after Louie displayed a lack of initiative and an overwhelming dependence on his mother. Aris and Cameron, for their part, have discovered that they are expecting their first baby and are house-hunting amid Cameron’s burgeoning rap career.

Shavel and Quaylon, meanwhile, got back together after Shavel’s apartment burned down in a fire and she turned to her then-ex for comfort. As the new season returns, Quaylon is planning to legally adopt Shavel’s daughter, Mi’elah, though her mom is wary of his intentions.

What Does the ‘Life After Lockup’ Season Trailer Reveal?

A trailer for the new episodes dropped on November 8, teasing Aris’ pregnancy, multiple engagements and plenty of relationship twists and turns.

“Getting into a relationship is all sort of new to me,” Louie quips in a confessional before breaking down his romance with Melissa. “Do you even love me?” he asks Melissa.

Other couples have also reached their breaking points as they attempt to figure out if they want to remain together.

How Can I Watch ‘Life After Lockup’?

Episodes of Life After Lockup are broadcast on WE tv on Fridays before dropping on AMC Network’s streaming platform, ALLBLK, on Tuesdays.