Lily Gladstone is basking in the glow of the 2024 Oscars despite walking away without a trophy.

The actress, 37, took to X on Monday, March 11, to share her thoughts after attending the ceremony one day prior. Gladstone received a Best Actress nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned 10 nods in total including Best Picture.

“Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country,” she wrote before referencing her Native American language. “Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw – seriously, I love you all.”

Gladstone, who lost her category to Emma Stone in Poor Things, still had a good time at the awards show.

“Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap – Count: one,” she added.

In another post shared on Tuesday, March 12, Gladstone praised Best Original Song nominee Scott George, who performed the film’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” along with the Osage Singers during the show.

“They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be,” she wrote. “The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”

Gladstone, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation, played Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s epic Western thriller, a role that highlighted her Indian heritage. In the film, Gladstone starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who played her betraying husband.

DiCaprio, 49, didn’t receive a nomination for his performance, but he was among the first people to congratulate Gladstone when the list was announced.

“He was maybe the third person to text me after the news came in. After my reps of course, because the second it came in, my reps were texting me,” Gladstone said during a January interview with Extra. “But Leo was soon to follow and he was just so proud.”

As the first Indigenous American to be nominated in the Oscars’ Best Actress category, Gladstone said she was disappointed DiCaprio didn’t get a chance at winning his second Academy Award.

“I told him that I was watching [the nominations] with my parents and we’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed for you,” she said. “He did such an incredible job in this and he made an impossible character just so vivid and it made my job so much easier.”

Although she didn’t win an Oscar, Gladstone took home Best Actress at the 2024 Golden Globes in January as the first Indigenous winner in her category.

“I love everyone in this room right now,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I don’t have words. I just spoke a bit in Blackfeet language — a beautiful community and nation that raised me and encouraged me to keep going and doing this. My mom — who even though she’s not Blackfeet — worked tirelessly to get our language into our classrooms.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful that I could speak even a little bit of my language, which I’m not fluent enough in because Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native language on camera.”