Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

All the First-Time Nominees at the 2024 Oscars: America Ferrera, Emily Blunt and More

By
All the First Time Nominees at the 2024 Oscars 352 America Ferrera Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy
10
America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy. Getty Images (3)

The 2024 Oscar nods include several frequently-nominated stars, but even more interesting are the many first-time nominees.

America Ferrera, whose Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination for Barbie is her first, heard the news while laying in bed.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

“I was home alone. I had sent my kids off to school with my husband, [Ryan Piers Williams,] and he was in the car also listening to the nominations, and I just kind of got back in bed and I laid down with my iPhone. And I just thought, ‘Well, I’ll just take this news lying down,’” Ferrera quipped during a January 2024 appearance on Today. “And when it happened I gasped and I was so silent. I had no one to confirm that what I was hearing was real so there was a moment of like, ‘What’s happening? Am I imagining this?’ And then my phone started blowing up so I knew it was real.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all the actors who received their first Oscars nominations in 2024:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Stars You Never Realized Got Their Start on Disney Channel

America Ferrera
Cillian Murphy and Wife Yvonne McGuinness- Relationship Timeline

Cillian Murphy

Colman Domingo

Danielle Brooks
Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery

Emily Blunt

Lily Gladstone

Sterling K. Brown

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!