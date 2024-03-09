The 2024 Oscar nods include several frequently-nominated stars, but even more interesting are the many first-time nominees.

America Ferrera, whose Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination for Barbie is her first, heard the news while laying in bed.

“I was home alone. I had sent my kids off to school with my husband, [Ryan Piers Williams,] and he was in the car also listening to the nominations, and I just kind of got back in bed and I laid down with my iPhone. And I just thought, ‘Well, I’ll just take this news lying down,’” Ferrera quipped during a January 2024 appearance on Today. “And when it happened I gasped and I was so silent. I had no one to confirm that what I was hearing was real so there was a moment of like, ‘What’s happening? Am I imagining this?’ And then my phone started blowing up so I knew it was real.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all the actors who received their first Oscars nominations in 2024: