Guess she eventually cut the b.s.! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday, March 6, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she has a close relationship with Oprah Winfrey after filming her upcoming docu-series on OWN — despite how the recently released, buzzy trailer may make it seem.

"It is a television show so they want ratings — they picked the first two months after I got back to New York after I had been in treatment," Lohan, 27, explained of filming.

In the first trailer for Lohan's self-titled reality show, Winfrey is shown having a tense conversation with Lohan about her behavior. "You need to cut the [bulls–t], you really do," Winfrey told the troubled star.

The Mean Girls actress told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, however, that she's doing much better now. "I became really spiritual over this past year and I have been trying to find peace and serenity in my life," she explained. "So of course they take the chaos of me moving after eight years of living in L.A. back to the city of New York. So it's like 'Oprah reprimands Lindsay!'"

Lohan told Fallon that her days of jail and rehab are now behind her for good. "That is the past, I feel really lucky to be able to work with someone like Oprah and create," she said. "I have a really strong bond with her where I can call her for advice and she has become someone I can learn from in life."

Lohan even had Winfrey on her side while playing "water war" with Fallon. Though the host won the first hand and got to splash water in Lohan's face, she got back at him by winning each round after.

"Why is this happening?" a soaking wet Fallon complained. "Cuz I have OWN on my side," Lohan joked.

"Damn you, Oprah!" the Tonight Show host shouted.

