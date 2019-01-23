Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club VIP host Sara Tariq will be recapping exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on the latest episode. Check back every week for her recap!

First things first, I thought I signed up for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club when I agreed to shoot this show, not The Bachelor. But, here we are and my love life is now in plain sight for the world to see. Therefore, you guys get to judge all the good and (mostly) bad decisions I made while in Greece … and I get to relive them!

This episode started off with Lindsay Lohan and Panos Spentzos introducing the day’s super dope VIP client, world renowned DJ Alesso. Brent and Jonitta got to take care of him but I tried helping as well because I just love helping out my coworkers. It also helps when the client’s cute as f—k. (Sorry Jules! Better luck next time.) Were me and Jonitta being thirsty and all over Alesso? No; we were simply doing our job, entertaining and hosting.

Anyways, things started to heat up between Jules and Mike and honestly I think we were all a little confused when we saw their “flirtationship” blossoming but it takes some of the heat off of my love life, so I am here for it. Just make sure Lindsay or Panos don’t see you two canoodling or it’s a wrap!

Needy Natasha was also back for more and I Brent wasn’t in the mood to be pimped out. He claimed that he was trying to get on my good side but frankly – I didn’t give a damn at this point. We’re weren’t together and we were at work, so my mentality was to just keep it professional, which is hard to do when your boss is flailing around a champagne gun but hey, it’s still a job that we have to take extremely seriously!

Now to the meat / WTF moment of the episode: I forgave Brent post-tequila incident. I know what you guys are thinking; In true Sara form, “Really bi—h? Use your brain!”

Here’s my defense: Prior to coming to Greece, as I mentioned on the show before, I had been working Wednesday through Sunday nights with only Mondays and Tuesdays off which equals no social life. That also means I had no time for f—k boys or any love interests at all. So, your girl was clearly deprived from all affection/attention and went to Greece with not one but two options – one of which was clinging on to me like I was the only girl left in the world (much of which happened off camera). The other wanted me to put the work in and chase him … I think you guys know who’s who.

Me being an extremely forgiving person, I forgave Brent. I like to see the good in people and I think the tequila pour taught him a lesson – or maybe him making himself look like a complete jackass on TV did the trick because he was begging me for forgiveness and is basically puppy dogging me now so we’ll see where this road leads. I was just hoping I wouldn’t get fired for my personal life intervening with my work life. Also just trying to be optimistic here! Positive vibes, positive energy.

On a not so positive note, Alex was officially introduced and things got extremely real: Everyone in the house realized we’re clearly replaceable. Even though Alex was a sweetheart, he was a threat to us at that point so we were all pretty shook and on thin ice. The pressure was on.

Jonitta ad Brent and I went to Alesso and had the most fun I had the entire time in Greece. We were partying until about 6 a.m., and it was amazing. So are Brent and I together at that point? You’ll have to tune in to see how that unfolds. With that I bid thee adieu. Remember to always have respect for yourself, stand up for yourself and stay classy my friends!

