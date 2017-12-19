Lisa Vanderpump is one of the original housewives, but admits it can take a toll on her. The restaurant owner, 57, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about what’s coming during the hit Bravo show’s eighth season and how she balances The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules and her home life.

“There are moments when I question my sanity,” she told Us at the show’s premiere party in Los Angeles. “Doing both shows at the same time can be extraordinarily challenging, but look at what we’ve managed to achieve. Look at what Bravo’s covered, opening our dog rescue center, drawing attention to the things LBGTQ stuff that I’ve been involved in. They really have given me an incredible vehicle for the things that I’ve been passionate about as well.”

Vanderpump also told Us that she tried to be there for Teddi Mellencamp, the latest addition to the show.

“I got along with her very well, but not everybody got along with her. We have a lot of common, a love of horses, so I had a good time with her, I really did,” she told Us, adding it can’t be easy being the new girl in a group of such strong women. “One of the prerequisites, as we all know in reality television, is speak your mind, and sometimes what’s on your mind isn’t exactly what everybody wants to hear.”

This season, Vanderpump’s tagline is “the queen of diamonds always has an ace up her sleeve.” Here are the rest of the cast’s taglines for season 8:

Kyle Richards: “In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not.”

Erika Girardi: “Some people call me cold, but that’s not ice. It’s diamonds.”

Dorit Kemsley: “I believe in an excess of everything … except moderation.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: “Having the best isn’t important to me, but being my best is.”

Lisa Rinna: “I don’t have to buy it, ‘cause I already own it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!