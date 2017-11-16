Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump are back for season 8 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! They’re joined by new cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as well as friend Camille Grammer for another season full of drama, laughter and of course, arguing.

Mellencamp, the daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp, is busy running her nutrition and fitness business and has a “strict ethos she rarely strays from.” Everyone knows what that means: she’ll be butting heads with the other ladies.

“Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease,” she admits in the trailer. “I’m not gonna back down when I know I’m right.” Later, she tells the other women she thinks Rinna “could be schizophrenic.” She seemingly will also battle with Girardi who, in reference to her new costar says, “You have to cut the head off the devil!” Yikes!

Grammer also returns this season with a whole new outlook on life. The newly engaged 49-year-old does struggle to “get her sexy back,” but luckily has Rinna to turn to. This is the first time she’s back as a cast member since season 3, but is not a full time “Wife.”

Season 8 will also feature adventures in New York City, Tokyo, Berlin and Las Vegas, as well as the women focusing a lot on building their careers. While Girardi works on new music, Kemsley launches her first fashion collection in years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

