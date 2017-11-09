Little Big Town joked about Taylor Swift winning another award after the pop star took home Song of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, for writing the country group’s hit single “Better Man.”

“We’ll take her award and put it on our shelf,” Kimberly Schlapman quipped during a press room interview after the star-studded ceremony in Nashville. Karen Fairchild added, “She has enough!” while Jimi Westbrook chimed in, “Yeah, maybe she won’t miss it.”

Swift, 27, was unable to accept the CMA Award, the 10th of her career, because she was in New York City rehearsing for her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance. However, she shared a video of herself watching the awards show and reacting to her big win. “In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs,” she tweeted.

And Little Big Town took notice. “Taylor tweeted that she loves us, and she’s happy that it happened, and she’s rehearsing for SNL,” Westbrook, 46, told reporters in the press room.

The “Girl Crush” singers also opened up about how their collaboration with the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress came about. “We got an email from Taylor, and she was very kind and sweet and humble, and said, ‘Hey, I know you’re making a record, you guys. I want to send you a song. I can hear your harmonies on it. Can you please consider it for your record?’ And we considered it, and we recorded it, and thank you Taylor for that,” Phillip Sweet recalled.

Westbrook added, “I’m glad we did. And I think that it … shows what an amazing writer and beyond unbelievable pop star that she is. It all comes back down to just an amazing writer and … [we] just feel privileged to cut that song. It’s a beautiful song.”

Swift, of course, has her own new music on the way. Her sixth album, Reputation, drops on Friday, November 10. She will perform two songs from the LP on SNL on Saturday, November 11.

