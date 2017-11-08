Taylor Swift may have moved on to pop music, but that did not stop her from winning Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man” at the 2017 CMAs.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, posted a video watching the award ceremony at Saturday Night Live rehearsals that featured the beginning of one of her classic “I can’t believe I won” surprise faces.

In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I️ LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs. pic.twitter.com/3QT7bX6yOe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2017

Little Big Town accepted the award on Swift’s behalf on stage.

“Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for this beautiful song and for loving songs and loving Nashville,” Karen Fairchild said.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that Swift was set to perform two songs on the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live. Comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to host.

The track list for Swift’s new album Reputation, which drops on Friday, was released on Wednesday, November 7. Some of the catchy and thought-provoking titles include “I Did Something Bad” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Reputation will also include a song with Swift’s pal Ed Sheeran and rapper Future titled “End Game.”

As previously reported, the Grammy winner’s latest album will not be available on any streaming services its first week out.

“Taylor’s camp obviously wants the highest sales possible so they are still determining the best time to make it available for streaming,” an insider said about the decision not to stream right way. “The one-week exclusion is for sure happening and there are talks that it’ll be held until after the holiday season.”

