Nothing could have made you ready for this. Only days before its release, the track list for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Reputation has apparently leaked.

The record will seemingly feature 15 songs, along with the first four singles released thus far: “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?, “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want.”

According to a since-deleted fan tweet of the album’s back cover, the track list boats some catchy and thought-provoking titles. Ed Sheeran, who was featured on Swift’s 2012 track “Everything Has Changed,” will reportedly also be heard on a new song titled “End Game,” alongside rapper Future.

Swift, who recently shared a video of secret Reputation listening sessions, has many more surprises left in store for fans, with tracks such as “I Did Something Bad,” “Don’t Blame Me” and “Delicate.”

Other alleged songs from Swift’s six studio album, which is set to drop on Friday, November 10, include: “So It Goes…,” “Getaway Car,” “King of My Heart,” “Dancing With Our Hands Tied,” “Dress,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “New Year’s Day.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Reputation will chronicle Swift’s new relationship and her many famous feuds with the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” a source told Us in October.

Another insider told Us that same month that Swift is “definitely coming for the Grammys,” noting that Reputation is “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound.”

