Baby, let the games begin! With only days remaining until the release of her new album, Reputation, Taylor Swift has released a brand new song, “Call It What You Want,” off the upcoming record.

The lyrics reference Swift’s recent absence from the spotlight. “Nobody’s heard from me for months / I’m doing better than I ever was,” she sings over a mid-tempo beat. Later in the chorus, she gushes over her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn: “My baby’s fit like a daydream / Walking with his head down / I’m the one he’s walking to.”

The Grammy winner, 27, teased the track via Instagram earlier on Thursday, November 2, and revealed a fraction of the lyrics. “But would you run away with me? Yes,” one of the lines read. “Holding my breath. Slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me.’”

“Call It What You Want” follows Swift’s releases of “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous,” the latter of which is also rumored to be inspired by Alywn.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the “Blank Space” songstress and the British actor, 26, are “very much in love” and “have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes.” Added the insider, “It’s very normal and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Reputation, which drops on Friday, November 10, will chronicle Swift’s new relationship and her many famous feuds with the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” a source told Us.

