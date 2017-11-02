Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is set to release yet another song off her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation. The singer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 2.

“Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern,” she captioned a post teasing one of the lyrics.

“But would you run away with me? Yes,” one of the lines reads. “Holding my breath. Slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me.'”

“Call It What You Want” follows Swift’s releases of “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous,” which is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

They are “very much in love. They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “It’s very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

As Us exclusively revealed, Swift, 27, will chronicle her relationship with the actor — and her feuds with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex Calvin Harris — in her new music. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” an insider told Us.

Reputation drops on November 10.

