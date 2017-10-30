Taylor Swift’s comeback tour is here! The Grammy winner, 27, is set to perform two songs on Saturday Night Live on the November 11 episode, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The singer has yet to make a public appearance to promote her new album, Reputation, but has dropped three immediate hits from her sixth album — “Look What You made Me Do,” “…Ready for it?” and “Gorgeous.” The album is set to drop one day before her SNL performance, on Friday, November 10.

Her famous friends who have heard the album are already raving. “It’s honestly so inspiring,” Swift’s BFF, Selena Gomez, told Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, October 25. “It’s really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love, whether it’s acting or music. And she’s one of those people who will continue to do that.”

“I think the songs are great,” Ed Sheeran added during an interview on the Capital London Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 26. “She’s really putting everything into the visuals as well. The visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!”

While Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, hasn’t publicly spoken out about the album, their relationship is stronger than ever. They’re “very much in love,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It’s very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

