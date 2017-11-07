Not so fast! Taylor Swift’s album Reputation will not be available on any streaming services its first week out, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

One insider says: “Taylor’s camp obviously wants the highest sales possible so they are still determining the best time to make it available for streaming. The one-week exclusion is for sure happening and there are talks that it’ll be held until after the holiday season.”

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, has been teasing the upcoming album for weeks. Days ahead of the release, she shared a video from the secret listening sessions that she held for 500 of her most dedicated fans.

She posted the behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube account on Tuesday, November 7. The listening parties were held at her homes in four locations across the globe — London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island — in September.

Swift’s highly anticipated sixth album will drop on Friday, November 10.

