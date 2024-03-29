Lizzo has had enough of the negativity she is feeling online.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” the Grammy winner, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 29. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The singer explained that she’s “constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views.”

She also noted that she often feels “the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look” and fears her character is “being picked apart by people who don’t know me.”

“I didn’t sign up for this s—t,” Lizzo added. “I QUIT.”

While it’s unclear what led to the “About Damn Time” singer’s latest Instagram post, Lizzo has found herself in controversy after she was accused of harassment and discrimination.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers named the singer in a lawsuit, alleging that she fostered a hostile work environment and promoted religious harassment, disability discrimination and sexual harassment.

Lizzo later called the allegations “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo said at the time. “As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

In recent weeks, however, Lizzo appeared to be focused on a variety of projects including the launch of her Yitty Shapewear. She also teased new music is on the way.

“I’m writing some of the best music and I’m so excited for y’all to hear,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. ‘I’m almost ready to be a normal human again… to be outside.. to love and trust people.. to try and make new friends… to go on live … to sing and talk about my pain and joy… just give me a lil more time. Thank u for the patience and to the ones who unfollowed thank u too cus now I know where we stand.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lizzo’s rep for comment.